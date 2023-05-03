03.05.2023 22:15:00

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. ("Custom Truck One Source” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The conference is taking place virtually.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

