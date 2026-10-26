Customers Bancorp: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 23, 2026, Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) highlighted record deposit and loan balances driven by artificial intelligence efficiency gains and team recruiting. This execution shows how organic expansion improves profitability without expensive bank acquisitions. Three takeaways from the call highlight where the business is heading.

The bank uses artificial intelligence tools to automate complex lending and deposit onboarding, which cuts processing times and boosts employee efficiency. That productivity allows current staff to handle higher transaction volume without adding headcount.

Customers Bancorp grows by recruiting commercial banking teams directly, expanding noninterest-bearing deposits -- checking accounts that pay zero interest to customers -- to $7.2 billion during the quarter. This organic recruitment model adds low-cost funding while avoiding goodwill clutter on the balance sheet.

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