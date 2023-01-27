Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.61931250 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.59568750 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with over $20.9 billion in assets, making it one of the 100 largest bank holding companies in the US. Through its primary subsidiary, Customers Bank, commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experience delivered by best-in-class customer service. A pioneer in Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking products, Customers Bank is one of the only banks that provides a blockchain-based 24/7/365 digital payment solution to its customers. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multi-family lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services for Fund Finance, Equipment Finance, Financial Institutions, Technology and Venture, and Healthcare clients. Major accolades include:

#3 top-performing bank with over $10 billion in assets at year-end 2021 per S&P Global S&P Global Market Intelligence ,

, #6 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and 50 billion in 2021 per American Banker , and

, and #21 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2022 per Forbes.

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005036/en/