29.04.2024 14:30:00

Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.685584 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.661434 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024.

Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $22 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:

No. 5 on American Banker 2023 list of top-performing banks with $10B to $50B in assets
No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2024 Forbes Best Banks list
No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily 100 Best Stocks for 2023

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (F)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (F)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (F) 25,27 0,00% Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (F)
Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (E) 25,38 0,00% Customers Bancorp Inc Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs (E)
Customers Bancorp Inc 46,75 -1,79% Customers Bancorp Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten. Die US-Börsen notieren am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Minus. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen