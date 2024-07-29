|
29.07.2024 14:30:00
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.67876078 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.65487329 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2024.
Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $21 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:
No. 1 on American Banker 2024 list of top-performing banks with $10B to $50B in assets
No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2024 Forbes Best Banks list
No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily 100 Best Stocks for 2023
A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.
