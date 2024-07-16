Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast on Friday, July 26, 2024

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Friday, July 26, 2024, to report its earnings results for the three months ending June 30, 2024. The webcast will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp President and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, and Customers Bancorp Chief Financial Officer Philip Watkins.

Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investors webpage.

The second quarter 2024 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor webpage and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $22 billion in assets making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:

No. 5 on American Banker 2023 list of top-performing banks with $10B to $50B in assets

No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2024 Forbes Best Banks list

No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily 100 Best Stocks for 2023

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

