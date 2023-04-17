Customers Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, "Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Friday, April 28, 2023, to report its earnings results for the three months ending March 31, 2023. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp President and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Customers Bancorp Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, Customers Bank CFO Phil Watkins, and Customers Bank Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investor Relations webpage.

The first quarter 2023 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with over $20 billion in assets, making it one of the 100 largest bank holding companies in the US. Through its primary subsidiary, Customers Bank, commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experience delivered by best-in-class customer service. A pioneer in Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking products, Customers Bank is one of the very few banks that provides a blockchain-based 24/7/365 digital payment solution. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to Specialty Lending clients. Major accolades include:

#34 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2023 per Forbes;

#64 on Fortune Magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 fastest growing companies in America;

#6 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion in 2021 per American Banker; and

#3 top-performing bank with over $10 billion in assets at year-end 2021 per S&P Global S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

