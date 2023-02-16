Customers Bank Introduces Loan Syndications Banking Solutions

Customers Bank, a digital and fintech-forward super-community bank with a growing number of operations across the nation and the bank subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), announced the launch of a new Loan Syndications Banking Team, expanding the bank’s lending services for middle market businesses and lead deals to support the bank’s existing and future national lines of business.

The Loan Syndications Banking Team primarily focuses on clients in the commercial real estate, healthcare, fund finance, technology and venture, and financial institution sectors, as well as other middle market businesses, serving as the administrative agent or joint lead arranger. The team offers customized syndication banking solutions and loan syndication process management.

Kyle Silberman has been hired to be Managing Director and Head of Loan Syndications. He brings more than 12 years of larger institutional debt and loan syndication expertise to the bank. Previously, Silberman was head of syndications at Amerant Bank and held senior-level positions at CIBC US and Fifth Third Bank within their syndications groups.

"We are excited to announce the launch of this expanded team and to welcome Kyle to the bank’s financial services group, where he will bring his larger institutional expertise to our clients,” stated Sam Sidhu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Customers Bank. "Kyle will leverage our robust network of financial institutions to structure and arrange investor groups to assist with the debt financing needs of capital-intensive transactions to help our clients take on tomorrow.”

Silberman will focus on middle market clients and expanding the team over the coming quarters. The Loan Syndications Banking Team provides access to capital to assist clients with acquisitions, growth and expansions, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization, management buyouts, second lien/last out term loan financing, private equity/financial sponsors, and growth capex.

To learn more about Customers Bank, its products and services, or the Loan Syndications Banking Team, visit www.customersbank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is the primary subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI),one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with over $20 billion in assets, making it one of the 100 largest bank holding companies in the US. Customers Bank offers commercial and consumer clients a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experience delivered by best-in-class customer service. A pioneer in Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking products, Customers Bank is one of the only banks that provides a blockchain-based 24/7/365 digital payment solution to its customers. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multi-family lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services for Fund Finance, Financial Institutions, Technology and Venture, and Healthcare clients. Major accolades include:

#3 top-performing bank with over $10 billion in assets at year-end 2021 per S&P Global S&P Global Market Intelligence ,

, #6 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion in 2021 per American Banker , and

, and #21 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2022 per Forbes.

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005879/en/