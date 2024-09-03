Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu to present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), a leading tech-forward bank, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 11, 2024. Sam Sidhu, president and CEO, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

For more information about Customers Bank's participation in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, please visit our website or contact our investor relations team at rgrant@customersbank.com.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $21 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:

No. 1 on American Banker’s 2024 list of top-performing banks with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets

No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks on the 2024 Forbes Best Banks list

No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily’s list of 100 Best Stocks for 2023

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903055122/en/