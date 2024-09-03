|
Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu to present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), a leading tech-forward bank, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 11, 2024. Sam Sidhu, president and CEO, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:15 a.m. EDT.
For more information about Customers Bank's participation in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, please visit our website or contact our investor relations team at rgrant@customersbank.com.
Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $21 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:
- No. 1 on American Banker’s 2024 list of top-performing banks with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets
- No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks on the 2024 Forbes Best Banks list
- No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily’s list of 100 Best Stocks for 2023
A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903055122/en/
