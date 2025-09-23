CVS Health Aktie

CVS Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.09.2025 03:42:18

CVS Health's Omnicare Initiates Chapter 11 Proceedings

(RTTNews) - Omnicare, LLC, a subsidiary of CVS Health (CVS), has voluntarily initiated a court-supervised Chapter 11 process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. This move aims to address issues stemming from recent litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, as well as broader financial challenges affecting the long-term care pharmacy sector.

As part of the restructuring effort, Omnicare is exploring options including a standalone reorganization or potential sale. To support operations during this process, the company has secured a $110 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing agreement, which—pending court approval—alongside ongoing cash flow, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CVS Health Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CVS Health Corp 64,15 0,55% CVS Health Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen ging es in der neuen Woche aufwärts. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen