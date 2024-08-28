|
28.08.2024 16:00:00
CVS Stock: Low Multiple, High Dividend. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
At first glance, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock checks the key boxes for both value- and income-focused investors. Beyond the company's attractive dividend yield and seemingly low valuation, CVS recently posted a quarterly earnings beat.Yet, checking off boxes, as opposed to deep-diving into a company's fundamentals, can lead to hasty investments -- and CVS provides a prime example. The stock is near its lowest level in five years, which may whet the appetite of dip-buyers and bottom-fishers.Yet, there's more to the story, just as CVS is more than a drugstore chain. The company also derives revenue from a division that offers healthcare benefits -- and recent trends in healthcare weigh heavily on its outlook.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
