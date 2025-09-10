|
11.09.2025 00:08:09
Cycurion Secures $4.6 Mln In New AI-Driven Cybersecurity And IT Contracts
(RTTNews) - Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) announced $4.6 million in new contracts to be executed over the next year, increasing its total AI-powered contract value to $73.6 million.
The company's proprietary Cyber Shield / ARx platform will support over 15 engagements ranging from one to ten years, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven cybersecurity and IT solutions.
Starting September 2025, Cycurion will deliver services including cybersecurity assessments for county governments, AI-enabled IT implementations for health and human services, predictive cybersecurity and disaster recovery for healthcare providers, infrastructure support for a federal agency, AI-driven operational solutions for local governments, and AI-enhanced public safety initiatives like CAD and 911 systems.
The new contracts are expected to contribute $2.1 million in Q3 2025 and $2.5 million in Q4 2025, accelerating Cycurion's growth and strengthening its position in the AI-powered digital transformation market.
CYCU currently trades at $0.207 or 0.24% lower on the NasdaqGM.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex haben am Mittwoch abgegeben. An der Wall Street waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am Mittwoch zu.