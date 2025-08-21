Western Acquisition Ventures a Aktie

Western Acquisition Ventures a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK1W / ISIN: US95758L1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.08.2025 18:23:31

EQS-News: From Deal-Making To Crypto Purchases, Cycurion Is Expanding Its Footprint In AI-Driven Cybersecurity

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech
From Deal-Making To Crypto Purchases, Cycurion Is Expanding Its Footprint In AI-Driven Cybersecurity

21.08.2025 / 18:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Kevin Kelly, CEO and Ed Burns, SLG Innovation President of Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), were recently guests on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

68a7173fda846f62783847c7_1

Cycurion is an IT cybersecurity solutions and AI company that works to protect the private sector, government agencies and healthcare companies’ IT infrastructures, digital assets and networks from global cybersecurity threats. Cycurion counts the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Navy and the Defense Intelligence Agency as customers, among others. In the private sector, it protects the IT infrastructures, digital assets and networks of multiple Fortune 100 and 500 companies and healthcare companies.

Cycurion was an early adopter of AI thanks to the acquisition of ARx in 2019, which the company says gives it an edge over its competitors and is why it has such a diverse set of customers in different sectors and geographies. 

“Our platform, which is AI-driven, can pinpoint exactly where in an organization the breach is occurring,” Kelly told Benzinga. “It then sends messages out to all our other clients using that platform to look out for this type of attack.”  

Cycurion recently inked a deal with the National Association of County and City Health Officials, which Burns said should result in $19 million in revenue for the company in the next three years, and has also secured more than $69 million in contracts in recent years. “It’s really a diversified portfolio of wins,” said Burns.

As for the company’s new unit, Cycurion Crypto, which was created to establish a crypto treasury focused on acquiring Ethereum and Bitcoin, Kelly said it’s designed to support the company’s plans to make more acquisitions, create higher margins and expand both internationally and domestically. 

Watch the full interview here: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNAmIAQwyTc

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

21.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US95758L1070
EQS News ID: 2187330

 
End of News EQS News Service

2187330  21.08.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Acquisition Ventures Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Western Acquisition Ventures Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp Registered Shs -A- 0,27 -4,37% Western Acquisition Ventures Corp Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:24 Greenlight Capital im Q2 2025: Neue Spitzenaktie im Einhorn-Depot
20.08.25 Auf diese Aktien setzte George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2025
19.08.25 Warren Buffetts 2. Quartal 2025: Diese Veränderungen gab es im Depot von Berkshire Hathaway
17.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
17.08.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Jackson Hole: ATX schlussendlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kehrte am Donnerstag an die Nulllinie zurück, während der deutsche Leitindex sich kaum vom Fleck bewegte. An der Wall Street kommt es am Donnerstag zu Abgaben. An den Märkten in Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend negative Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen