EQS-News: From Deal-Making To Crypto Purchases, Cycurion Is Expanding Its Footprint In AI-Driven Cybersecurity

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Kevin Kelly, CEO and Ed Burns, SLG Innovation President of Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), were recently guests on Benzinga’s All-Access.

Cycurion is an IT cybersecurity solutions and AI company that works to protect the private sector, government agencies and healthcare companies’ IT infrastructures, digital assets and networks from global cybersecurity threats. Cycurion counts the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Navy and the Defense Intelligence Agency as customers, among others. In the private sector, it protects the IT infrastructures, digital assets and networks of multiple Fortune 100 and 500 companies and healthcare companies.

Cycurion was an early adopter of AI thanks to the acquisition of ARx in 2019, which the company says gives it an edge over its competitors and is why it has such a diverse set of customers in different sectors and geographies.

“Our platform, which is AI-driven, can pinpoint exactly where in an organization the breach is occurring,” Kelly told Benzinga. “It then sends messages out to all our other clients using that platform to look out for this type of attack.”

Cycurion recently inked a deal with the National Association of County and City Health Officials, which Burns said should result in $19 million in revenue for the company in the next three years, and has also secured more than $69 million in contracts in recent years. “It’s really a diversified portfolio of wins,” said Burns.

As for the company’s new unit, Cycurion Crypto, which was created to establish a crypto treasury focused on acquiring Ethereum and Bitcoin, Kelly said it’s designed to support the company’s plans to make more acquisitions, create higher margins and expand both internationally and domestically.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNAmIAQwyTc

