Cynthia McCabe Named Exelon Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) has announced the promotion of Cynthia McCabe to senior vice president, chief of staff and chief communications officer, effective Nov.1, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017173176/en/

Cynthia McCabe (Photo: Business Wire)

McCabe, previously vice president, Executive Operations, and chief of staff to Exelon President and Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler, will oversee communications and marketing across Exelon and its six local energy companies, including external and employee communications, reputation initiatives, branding, advertising, and social media. McCabe will become a member of Exelon’s Executive Committee.

"Cynthia’s extensive communications experience, combined with her leadership of key culture change initiatives over her tenure at Exelon, make her the right person to lead Communications during this critical period of growth and change for the energy industry,” said Butler. "Her strategic vision and dedication will be invaluable as Exelon continues building our strong reputation as a leader of the energy transformation.”

McCabe joined Exelon in 2017 as director of Communications for Exelon operating company Pepco Holdings. She then took on the roles of director of Content and Creative Communications for Exelon and director of Communications for Exelon Utilities, before assuming the chief of staff role in 2021. She was named vice president of Executive Operations in 2023.

Before joining Exelon, McCabe held positions in Communications at AFSCME, the nation’s largest public sector workers’ union, and the National Education Association. McCabe began her career as a reporter at newspaper outlets in North Carolina and Florida.

McCabe holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Clemson University. She is a member of the board of directors for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture in Baltimore, and has served as a member of the board of directors of the Friends of the National Zoo (FONZ) in Washington, D.C.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10.6 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). 20,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable, and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on X, @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017173176/en/