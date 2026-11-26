On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, Cypherpunk (NASDAQ:CYPH) announced its first quarter of profitable operations following the launch of its dedicated Zcash (ZEC) cryptocurrency mining business. A long-term investor should care because the company is transitioning from a passive token holder to an active miner and developer of privacy technology with direct cash flow. Three things management said stand out.

Management launched its mining operation in August 2026, generating $9.9 million in revenue over its first 44 days. By deploying machines directly, the company produces tokens below market spot prices, adding to its treasury.

Cypherpunk accumulates ZEC tokens through both active mining and open-market purchases. The business raised its holdings to about 2% of total circulating supply, keeping capital allocated toward long-term network exposure.

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