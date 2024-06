Cytek Biosciences Board Approves Share Repurchase Of Up To $50 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cell analysis solutions company Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock, subject to compliance with applicable law.

The Company's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CTKB". The repurchase program will continue until December 31, 2024 unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.