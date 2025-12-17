Cytokinetics Wins China Approval For Myqorzo In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) said on Wednesday that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Myqorzo for the treatment of adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Under its license and collaboration agreement, Sanofi holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Myqorzo for both obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Greater China. The approval in China triggers a $7.5 million milestone payment from Sanofi to Cytokinetics. The company remains eligible to receive up to $142.5 million in additional development and commercial milestone payments, along with royalties in the low-to-high teens on future sales in the region.

Myqorzo is also under regulatory review in the United States, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date set for December 26, 2025. In Europe, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in December 2025, with a final decision expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Cytokinetics shares were up more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $62.02, down 0.23%.