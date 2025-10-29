Real Estate Aktie
D-Wave Quantum Investors Need to Know This After Its 3,700% Run
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) just secured a €10 million partnership with Swiss Quantum Technology to expand its Advantage2 system across Europe. This move could position D-Wave at the center of the continent's quantum computing revolution -- and open the door for explosive growth.Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 21, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
