D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
05.01.2026 22:11:08
D-Wave Quantum Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy for 2026?
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock posted huge gains in Monday's trading. The quantum-computing specialist's share price ended the day up 8.9% amid the backdrop of a 0.6% gain for the S&P 500 and a gain of 0.7% for the Nasdaq Composite. D-Wave stock had been up as much as 11.4% earlier in the day's trading. Tech stocks generally saw strong bullish momentum in today's trading, and specialized players in the quantum-computing and artificial intelligence (AI) spaces posted particularly strong gains. D-Wave Quantum stock is now up 235% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
