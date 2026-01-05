D-Wave Quantum Aktie

D-Wave Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099

05.01.2026 22:11:08

D-Wave Quantum Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Stock a Buy for 2026?

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock posted huge gains in Monday's trading. The quantum-computing specialist's share price ended the day up 8.9% amid the backdrop of a 0.6% gain for the S&P 500 and a gain of 0.7% for the Nasdaq Composite. D-Wave stock had been up as much as 11.4% earlier in the day's trading. Tech stocks generally saw strong bullish momentum in today's trading, and specialized players in the quantum-computing and artificial intelligence (AI) spaces posted particularly strong gains. D-Wave Quantum stock is now up 235% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
