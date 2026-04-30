Daito Trust Construction Aktie

Daito Trust Construction für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XA64 / ISIN: US23405X2099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 06:49:33

Daito Trust Construction FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Daito Trust Construction (1878.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent of 99.0 billion yen, up 5.5% from prior year. Earnings per share was 298.96 yen compared to 285.22 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 1.98 trillion yen, an increase of 7.7% from a year ago.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company forecasts: profit attributable to owners of parent of 108.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.05 trillion yen. For the first half period, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 61.0 billion yen, and net sales of 990.0 billion yen.

Daito Trust Construction shares are currently trading at 3,494 yen, down 0.40%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd (spons. ADRs) 5,61 0,31% Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:51 KW 18: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:36 April 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.04.26 April 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen