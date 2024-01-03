03.01.2024 08:00:14

Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
03-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ISE: DHG              LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London | 3 January 2024:  Dalata Hotel Group Plc (“Dalata” or “the Group”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, is pleased to announce it has agreed a two-year extension to the licencing agreement of the 251-bedroom Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport with the landlord, which was due to expire in January 2024.

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland’s two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €284.8 million and a profit after tax of €42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

