05.03.2024 08:00:14
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Block Listing Application
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 5 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Group’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that a block listing application has been made, in aggregate, for 1,271,014 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in Dalata, pursuant to Dalata Hotel Group plc SAYE 2020 Scheme maturing.
The shares are to be admitted to (i) listing on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) trading on Euronext Dublin's Main Securities Market and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.
Admission is expected to become effective at 8am on 7 March 2024.
When issued all of the above shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.
Contacts
ABOUT DALATA
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
