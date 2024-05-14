Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding *

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carol Phelan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
- €4.255
|
823
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
823
€3501.87
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dermot Crowley
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€4.255
|
197
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
197
€838.24
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sean McKeon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€4.255
|
111
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
111
€472.31
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Des McCann
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€4.255
|
495
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
495
€2106.23
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Shane Casserly
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Corporate Development Director
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
€4.255
|
197
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
197
€838.24
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.