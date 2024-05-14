14.05.2024 12:04:52

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding *

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
14-May-2024 / 11:04 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Carol Phelan 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. €4.255

823

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

 

823

€3501.87

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.255

197

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

197

€838.24

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Sean McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.255

111

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

111

€472.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Des McCann

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Purchase of shares.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.255

495

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

495

€2106.23

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Casserly

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Corporate Development Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€4.255

197

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

197

€838.24

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

 

 


