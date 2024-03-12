12.03.2024 18:36:36

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
12-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€2.28

7894

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

7894

Option price of €2.28 per share

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Sean McKeon
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction   Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
€2.28 7894
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
7894
Option price of €2.28 per share
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Shane Casserly
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Corporate Development Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction   Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
€2.28 7894
   
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
7894
Option price of €2.28 per share
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Carol Phelan  
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
  1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
  2. Automatic sale by broker
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. €2.28
 7894
  1. €4.65
 75
d)
  1. Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
 
  1. Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

7894
Option price of €2.28 per share

75
348.75
 
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08 09:00 am UTC
  2. 2023-06-22 09:00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  



 

 


