Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM

26-March-2024

 

Dublin and London | 26 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Group’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the “Notice”) is available from today on the Company’s website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:

 

AGM | Dalata

 

The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post.

 

The AGM will be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Docklands, Dublin on 25 April 2024 at 11.30 am. Shareholders are welcome to attend in person or may access the AGM and ask questions via a virtual meeting platform.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Sean McKeon,

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 


