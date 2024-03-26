|
26.03.2024 16:39:19
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Notice of AGM
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 26 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Group’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the “Notice”) is available from today on the Company’s website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:
The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post.
The AGM will be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Docklands, Dublin on 25 April 2024 at 11.30 am. Shareholders are welcome to attend in person or may access the AGM and ask questions via a virtual meeting platform.
Contacts
ABOUT DALATA
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|312108
|EQS News ID:
|1867865
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
16:39
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
22.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Establishment of an Employee Benefit Trust (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
05.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|3,99
|-1,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX freundlich -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.