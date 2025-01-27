Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 24 January 2025, it purchased a total of 138,110 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase: 24/01/2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 138,110 Lowest price paid per share (€): 4.71 Highest price paid per share (€): 4.77 Volume weighted average price paid per share (€): 4.7453

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (€ share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading Venue 45000 4.77 09:25:21 00043708036TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 3900 4.745 11:06:14 00043709551TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 39105 4.75 11:59:51 00043710385TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 19105 4.735 12:43:05 00043710970TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 31000 4.71 15:04:42 00043714391TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 211,616,849 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 211,616,849 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.