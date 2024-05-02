Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 22:11:14

DaVita Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $239.65 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $115.55 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.07 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $239.65 Mln. vs. $115.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DaVita HealthCare Partners Incmehr Nachrichten