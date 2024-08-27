|
27.08.2024 10:50:09
DAX Edges Higher After GDP Data
(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday after the release of mixed economic data.
The German economy contracted, as initially estimated, in the second quarter due to weak household consumption and investment, official data revealed.
GDP fell 0.1 percent sequentially, in line with the flash estimate, following a 0.2 percent rise in the first quarter, according to final results from Destatis.
Calendar-adjusted GDP stagnated on a yearly basis in the second quarter, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decline estimated initially. This follows a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, hopes of a consumer-driven recovery in the second half of the year got another hit with consumer confidence dropping.
A monthly survey data from the market research group Gfk revealed that the forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to -22.0 from revised -18.6 in August.
The benchmark DAX was up 52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,669 after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.
In corporate news, Rheinmetall AG edged up slightly.
The arms and automotive company said that it will start making exhaust gas recirculation valves or EGR valves for a "renowned car manufacturer."
Daimler Truck Holding AG fell more than 1 percent as Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger warten vor NVIDIA-Zahlen ab: ATX beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX geht im Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gingen Anleger wenig deutliche Engagements ein. Am deutschen Markt war unterdessen ein Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch tiefer. In Fernost dominierten am Mittwoch die roten Vorzeichen.