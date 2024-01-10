DAX Little Changed As Recession Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data as well as fourth-quarter earnings from large U.S. banks this week for directional cues.

Meanwhile, soft indicators confirm the possibility of a technical recession in the euro area during the second half of 2023 and the future remains uncertain, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said earlier today in a speech.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 16,692 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The dollar was tad higher in currency markets while U.S. Treasury yields eased a few basis points.

In corporate news, wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE was moving lower despite receiving orders for 197 MW from wind and solar park developer UKA.