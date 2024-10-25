|
25.10.2024 12:29:22
DAX Positive Amidst Boost In Business Climate
(RTTNews) - A more-than-expected increase in the Business Climate indicator and positive earnings updates from the corporate sector helped the DAX benchmark record positive performance in the day's trading.
Data released earlier in the day showed Germany's Ifo Business Climate indicator increase for the first time in six months to 86.5 in October. The reading surprised markets which had anticipated only a marginal rise to 85.6 from 85.4 in September which was also the lowest reading since January.
The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 19,474.10, versus the previous close of 19,467.45. The day's trading ranged between a high of 19,509.00 and a low of 19,388.36.
In the 40-scrip index, 18 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.
Daimler Truck Holding has surged 4.2 percent followed by Siemens Energy that has gained 2.3 percent. Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Bank and Siemens have all gained more than 1 percent in the day's trading.
Continental dropped 2.3 percent. Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf and Qiagen have all declined more than 1 percent.
The EUR/USD pair has edged down 0.03 percent and is currently trading at 1.0823 after ranging between 1.0838 and 1.0814. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.07 percent to 0.8338 whereas the EUR/JPY pair has edged up 0.05 percent to 164.49.
In tandem with the global hardening in bond yields, German bond yields increased 0.82 percent. The same is at 2.2735 percent versus 2.2550 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 2.2845 percent and 2.2440 percent in the day's trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.