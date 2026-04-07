DAX Rises After Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - After a cautious start, the German stock market gained in strength on Tuesday, as investors picked up stocks despite lingering concerns about the conflict in the Middle East.

There is slight optimism about a possible end to the Iran war as the 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump approaches.

Trump broadened his warning against Iran to include potential strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, if Tehran fails to reach a deal and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route, is not reopened.

Trump also described Iran as an "active, willing participant" in negotiations.

The benchmark DAX, which edged down to 23,095.50 in early trades, was up 203.87 points or 0.88% at 23,371.95 a little while ago.

BASF climbed nearly 2.5% and Infineon Technologies moved up 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care, Mercedes-Benz, Commerzbank, Munich RE, Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck Holding, Hannover RE and Deutsche Post gained 1.5%-2%.

Allianz, Brenntag, Bayer, Continental, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, BMW and MTU Aero Engines also moved notably higher.

Heidelberg Materials slid 0.8%. Qiagen, Rheinmetall, RWE and E.ON also traded weal.

In economic news, Germany's S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 51.9 in March, down from 53.2 in February, marking the weakest private-sector expansion this year. The ongoing Middle East conflict has dampened growth in the service sector, while manufacturing output surged to a 49-month high, driven by supply chain disruptions that paradoxically boosted factory activity.

The HCOB Germany Services PMI was revised lower to 50.9 in March from a preliminary reading of 51.2, down from 53.5 in February. This marked the weakest growth in services activity since a contraction in August 2025.

The S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI was revised up slightly to 50.7 in March 2026 (from a flash estimate of 50.5), but remained below February's 51.9, signaling the weakest private-sector expansion since June 2025.

The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI eased to 50.2 in March 2026 from 51.9 in February and close to the preliminary 50.1 estimate, marking the weakest performance since May last year.