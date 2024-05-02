Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
DAX Slips In Cautious Trade After Fed Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled that it is poised to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Investors ignored the results of a survey, which showed Germany's manufacturing PMI hit a two-month high of 42.5 in April, up from March's 41.9.

The benchmark DAX was down 6 points at 17,925 as trading resumed after the May Day holiday.

In corporate news, fashion retailer Hugo Boss tumbled 3.7 percent despite first-quarter profit coming in above expectations and the company guiding for growth over the year ahead.

Nordex dropped 1 percent despite news that it has received a 148MW turbine order for an undisclosed wind project in California.

Rational AG declined 1.6 percent. The maker of kitchen equipment confirmed its forecast for the full year after reporting an increase in net earnings for the first-quarter, reflecting a rise in sales.

