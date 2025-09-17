Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Insolvency

Debt moratorium for Swiss companies of the Meyer Burger Group published



17-Sep-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, Switzerland – September 19, 2025

Debt moratorium for Swiss companies of the Meyer Burger Group published

The silent debt moratorium previously granted to the three Swiss companies of the Meyer Burger Group will be continued as a regular provisional debt moratorium. This affects the parent company Meyer Burger Technology AG on the one hand and the two subsidiaries Meyer Burger Switzerland AG and Meyer Burger Research AG on the other, all of which are based in Thun. The reason for this decision is the failure to find an investor for the entire group of companies. Efforts to sell parts of the group and/or assets of the various group companies in Switzerland, Germany, and the U.S. will continue.

However, based on the current assessment of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG, there is no longer any realistic chance of rescuing the entire group of companies, including the parent company. For the latter, the aim is therefore to conclude a composition agreement, which rules out the possibility of paying a liquidation dividend to shareholders. Meyer Burger Technology AG will therefore not raise an objection to the proceedings initiated by SIX Exchange Regulation AG to delist all registered shares. The Board of Directors and the Management Board regret that the intensive negotiations conducted over many months with various interested parties to rescue the solar technology group have not been successfully concluded. The main reasons for this are the challenging competitive environment resulting from extensive module imports from China at very low prices, as well as considerable uncertainties regarding the future promotion of renewable energies in both the U.S. and Europe.

Insolvency proceedings have already been initiated for the various German companies, namely on August 1, 2025, for the solar cell production facility in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen) and on September 1, 2025, for the development and mechanical engineering site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. With the exception of a liquidation team, the approximately 600 employees at the German sites have been laid off and given notice. The remaining 45 employees in Switzerland, with the exception of a liquidation team, were also recently given notice. The approximately 300 employees in the U.S. were already laid off in May of this year.

The proceedings initiated at the end of June under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code for the Group's subsidiaries in the USA (Meyer Burger (Holding) Corp., Meyer Burger (Arizona) LLC, Meyer Burger (Americas) Ltd. and Meyer Burger (Americas) Lease Co., LLC) has reached an important milestone with the approval by the competent court on September 5, 2025, of the sale of machinery and equipment for the production of solar modules to Waaree Solar Americas Inc. and solar cells to Babacomari Solar North for a total of approximately USD 29 million.

