DeFi Development Corp. Announces $125 Mln Equity Raise To Expand Solana Treasury

(RTTNews) - DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first U.S. public company focused on accumulating and compounding Solana - SOL, has secured definitive agreements for a $125 million equity offering priced at $12.50 per share.

The deal, expected to close on August 28, 2025, includes approximately 4.2 million shares and 5.7 million pre-funded warrants, with proceeds paid in a mix of cash and locked SOL to drive NAV/share and Solana per Share - SPS accretion.

CEO Joseph Onorati emphasized that the raise will significantly expand the company's SOL holdings while compounding per-share value, aligning with DFDV's strategy of rapid treasury growth.

This financing, adding to over $370 million raised in 2025, further establishes DFDV as a leading Solana treasury vehicle with institutional backing and broad ecosystem integration.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor and Monday, DFDV closed at $15.69, down 22.37%, and is currently trading at $15.99, up 1.91%, on the NasdaqCM.