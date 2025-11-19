Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 21:59:23

Del-Sette Bets Big on Invesco (IVZ) With a New 131,156 Share Position

According to a SEC filing dated November 18, 2025, Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), adding 131,156 shares with a quarter-end market value of approximately $3.01 million. The new holding reflects standard portfolio activity, with no prior position reported for the previous quarter.Invesco is a global asset manager with a comprehensive suite of investment products. Its scale and diversified offerings position it to compete effectively in the dynamic asset management industry.Del-Sette Capital Management made a handful of new stock additions to its portfolio in the third quarter. Invesco was the second largest new addition with a value of $3.0 million at the end of September. The largest new addition to Del-Sette's portfolio in the third quarter was Altria, the company that markets Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Invesco Ltdmehr Nachrichten