Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
19.11.2025 21:59:23
Del-Sette Bets Big on Invesco (IVZ) With a New 131,156 Share Position
According to a SEC filing dated November 18, 2025, Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), adding 131,156 shares with a quarter-end market value of approximately $3.01 million. The new holding reflects standard portfolio activity, with no prior position reported for the previous quarter.Invesco is a global asset manager with a comprehensive suite of investment products. Its scale and diversified offerings position it to compete effectively in the dynamic asset management industry.Del-Sette Capital Management made a handful of new stock additions to its portfolio in the third quarter. Invesco was the second largest new addition with a value of $3.0 million at the end of September. The largest new addition to Del-Sette's portfolio in the third quarter was Altria, the company that markets Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
