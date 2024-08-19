Delisting of JSC "Latvijas Gaze” shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 19, 2024 to approve the application of AS "Latvijas Gaze” and to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100899, ticker GZE1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Latvijas Gaze” is set to August 23, 2024.

AS "Latvijas Gaze” shareholders on June 19, 2024 annual general meeting decided to delist Company’s shares from the regulated market. The buyback offer to delist AS "Latvijas Gaze” shares from the regulated market was made. After the offer AS "Latvijas Gaze” holds 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law.

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

About the JSC "Latvijas Gaze”

Founded in 1991, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.