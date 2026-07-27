Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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27.07.2026 20:26:02

Dell Technologies vs. Marvell Technology: Which Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

With artificial intelligence reshaping the global economy, investors are weighing the merits of hardware titan Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and semiconductor specialist Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to capture this historic market growth.Dell provides the essential servers and storage systems that power modern data centers, while Marvell designs the sophisticated networking chips and custom silicon that make high-speed computing possible. Both companies are central to the expansion of infrastructure, though they operate at different stages of the technology supply chain.Dell Technologies sells a massive range of hardware including personal computers, servers, storage units, and edge computing software. Its go-to-market strategy uses a direct sales force alongside a global network of resellers and distributors who generate approximately 40% of its net revenue. It serves large global enterprises and government agencies, though it recently terminated its distribution deal with Arrow Electronics-owned Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions and no longer acts as a standalone distributor for Broadcom’s VMware products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Dell Technologies 375,50 -2,20% Dell Technologies

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