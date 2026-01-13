Delta Air Lines Reports Higher Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), on Tuesday, reported its revenue passenger miles declined in the December quarter compared with the previous year.

For the quarter, net income surged 45 percent to $1.22 billion from $843 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.86 versus $1.29 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $1.02 billion from $1.20 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.55 versus $1.85 last year.

Revenue passenger miles declined to 59.86 billion from 60.39 billion in the previous year.

Passenger load factor decreased to 82% from 84% last year.

Available seat miles increased to 72.95 billion from 72.04 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Delta Air Lines is 5.77% lesser at $66.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.