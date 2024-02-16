Delta Plane Takes U-Turn After Maggots Fall On Passenger

(RTTNews) - A Delta Air Lines (DAL) flight bound for Detroit, Michigan was forced back to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, after maggots fell onto a passenger from an overhead bin, according to Detroit TV station FOX 2.

Philip Schotte, a passenger of the Airbus A330-300, said that the passenger was freaking out and trying to fight off the maggots, which fell from another passenger's suitcase.

According to the reports, the flight attendants later found a rotten fish wrapped in a newspaper from a passenger's suitcase. It was then moved to the back of the plane.

"We apologize to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag," Delta Airlines stated. "The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning."

The delayed passengers were compensated with hotel accommodation, a $30 meal ticket, and 8,000 air miles.