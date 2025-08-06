Deluxe Aktie

Deluxe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860049 / ISIN: US2480191012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.08.2025 01:40:10

Deluxe Corporation Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a -US-based payments and data company, Wednesday reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $22.4 million, or $0.50 per share in the three month period, a slight increase from $20.5 million or $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported adjusted net income of $39.6 million or $0.88 per share, an increase from $38.4 million or $0.86 per share in the same period last year.

DLX reported operating income of $60.8 million, an increase from $59.3 million during the same quarter last year.

The company reported EBITDA of $96.1 million, a decrease from $102.8 million in the second quarter last year.

DLX reported net sales of $521.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from $537.8 million in the same period last year.

The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between $2.090 billion and $2.155 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $415 million to $435 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $3.25 and $3.55.

Additionally, it has raised its free cash flow forecast to a range of $130 million to $150 million. This outlook is subject to factors such as macroeconomic conditions, global instability including tariffs, labor supply challenges, inflation, and potential changes to the company's portfolio.

DLX closed 1.29% lower at $16.03 on Wednesday but rose 4.49% after hours to $16.75 on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deluxe Corp.mehr Nachrichten