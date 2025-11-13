13.11.2025 08:03:10

Deutsche Telekom Q3 Net Profit Declines, Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.MI) reported third quarter net profit, after non-controlling interests, of 2.43 billion euros, down 17.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.60 euros. Adjusted net profit was 2.7 billion euros in the third quarter, up 14.3 percent. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.55 euros compared to 0.47 euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL was up 2.9 percent in organic terms to 11.1 billion euros.

Net revenue was up 3.3 percent in organic terms in the third quarter to 28.9 billion euros. Service revenues were up 3.6 percent in organic terms.

For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 45.3 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of more than 45 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

