Devonian Health Group Announces voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting and welcome new board members

Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian” or the "Corporation”) (TSXv: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, focused on developing a unique portfolio of botanical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products, announces today the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 17, 2023 in person and via videoconferencing. The number of shares represented in person or by proxy represented 42.54% of vote on all issued and outstanding shares of Devonian Health Group, Inc.

Election of Directors

Six (6) candidates nominated for election to the Devonian’s Board of Directors and listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular, dated February 15, 2023, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting. The elected candidates are: Andre P. Boulet, Louis Flamand, Terry L. Fretz, Ashish B. Chabria, Luc Grégoire and Pierre J. Montanaro.

‘‘We welcome our two newest board members Ashish Chabria and Luc Gregoire to the Team and take this opportunity to thank our three departing members Sybil Dahan, Denis Poirier and Martin Moreau for their valuable contributions and wish them the very best in their future endeavors,’’ said Mr Pierre Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Appointment of Auditors

In addition, Devonian announces today that 100% of its shareholders have approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers s.r.l/s.e.n.c.r.l as the Auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Ratification and Confirmation of the Corporate’s Stock Option Plan

Devonian also announces today that 99.72% of its shareholders have ratified and confirmed the Corporate’s Stock Option Plan.

Ratification and Confirmation of the Corporate’s Restricted Share Unit Plan

Devonian also announces today that 99.72% of its shareholders have ratified and confirmed the Corporate’s Restricted Share Unit Plan.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. (Devonian)is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory-autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings.

Devonian is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSD) as well as the OTCQB Venture Exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

