Devonian Health Group Inc. to Participate in Three Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian” or the "Corporation”) (TSXv: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, focused on developing a unique portfolio of botanical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products, announced today that they will be participating in three Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss the latest investor presentation.

Roadshow Series Event Full Schedule:

New York, USA: Tuesday, October 25, at 10:00 AM EDT

Boston, USA: Thursday, November 10, at 12:00 PM EDT

Toronto, Canada: Thursday, December 8, at 12:00 PM EDT.

The presentation will feature President & CEO Pierre Montanaro and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. André P. Boulet. Topics to be covered will include the latest corporate investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on the company’s investor page (www.groupedevonian.com).

Devonian welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

REGISTER HERE:

New York City , Tuesday, October 25, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gsd-otcqb-dvhgf-2022-10-25-100000

Boston, Thursday, November 10, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gsd-otcqb-dvhgf-2022-11-10-120000

Toronto, Thursday, December 8, 2022:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gsd-otcqb-dvhgf-2022-12-08-120000

• To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. (Devonian)is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory-autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines. Devonian’s flagship product, Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with Mild-to-Moderate distal Ulcerative Colitis and in a large phase 2 clinical trial in adult patients with Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Acquired in 2018, Altius Healthcare Inc., its commercialization subsidiary, brings opportunities for further diversification and growth potential. Devonian is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GSD) as well as the OTCQB Venture Exchange (OTCQB:DVHGF)

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005052/en/