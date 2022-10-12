Devonian to Present Thykamine™ Phase 2 Clinical Results at the 6th Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases

Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian” or the "Corporation”) (TSXv: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, focused on developing a unique portfolio of botanical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products, announced today its presence at the upcoming 6th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases (‘‘ADDDS’’) held on November 1-3, 2022, in Boston, MA, USA.

During this summit, the Corporation will present Thykamine™’s Phase 2 clinical trial results in Atopic dermatitis and other targeted skin inflammatory therapeutic applications.

Details of the Oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Thykamine™ A New Botanical Drug: A Serious Candidate for the treatment of Atopic dermatitis & Beyond.

Session: Emerging Clinical Candidates & Therapeutic Options

Date/Time: Thursday, November 3rd , 2022, 13:40pm-14:10pm (EST)

Additional information, including the ADDDS full event guide, can be found at https://dermatology-drugdevelopment.com/

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a phase II clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are protected by several patents in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. (Devonian) is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory-autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian's focus is further supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability 'from the seed to the pill'. Acquired in 2018, Altius Healthcare Inc., its commercialization subsidiary, brings opportunities for further diversification and growth potential. Devonian is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GSD) as well as the OTCQB Venture Exchange (OTCQB:DVHGF)

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Acquired in 2018, Altius Healthcare Inc., its commercialization subsidiary, brings opportunities for further diversification and growth potential. Devonian is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GSD) as well as the OTCQB Venture Exchange (OTCQB:DVHGF)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Devonian’s objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking” because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the issuance of the Units, Devonian’s ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmeceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Devonian to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmeceutical industries, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in Devonian’s prospectus dated April 21st, 2017, under the heading "Risk Factors” related to Devonian’s business. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

