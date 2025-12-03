DFI Retail Group Outlines 3-Year Plan for Sustained Profitable Growth and Returns



EQS Newswire / 03/12/2025 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Targets 11–15% underlying profit CAGR from 2025-28[1], 7–10% online sales mix, and a new dividend policy based on 70% payout, leveraging scale and digital investments to drive shareholder value



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - At its 2025 investor day, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited ('DFI' or the 'Group') outlined strategic initiatives for driving sustained profitable growth and enhanced shareholder returns. These priorities will position DFI to better serve customers across Asia's diverse markets while delivering double-digit profit growth and higher investor payouts over the next three years. This includes plans to:

Increase sales per store : Grow store sales density through enhanced value propositions and omnichannel capabilities

: Grow store sales density through enhanced value propositions and omnichannel capabilities Expand retail footprint : Strategically expand the Health & Beauty and Convenience store network through a capex-light franchise model

: Strategically expand the Health & Beauty and Convenience store network through a capex-light franchise model Accelerate Own Brand innovation : Launch more Own Brand products, providing affordable, high-quality choices that meet Asian consumers' growing demand for value – building customer loyalty and margins in the process

: Launch more Own Brand products, providing affordable, high-quality choices that meet Asian consumers' growing demand for value – building customer loyalty and margins in the process Leverage data for digital growth : Harness the Group's substantial customer data insights to power e-commerce expansion and retail media monetisation

: Harness the Group's substantial customer data insights to power e-commerce expansion and retail media monetisation Maintain capital discipline: Continue rigorous capital allocation and cost efficiency while ensuring investments focus on higher-growth, higher-return opportunities to maximise shareholder returns "DFI is uniquely positioned to deliver sustained, profitable growth as we advance our value-accretive strategic priorities and expand our digital ecosystem," said Scott Price, Group Chief Executive. "Customers across Asia are increasingly seeking quality and convenience at great value. With our broad format portfolio and omnichannel capabilities, we can meet these needs effectively across all channels. Our strong balance sheet and disciplined use of capital give us the flexibility to invest in growth while consistently increasing returns to shareholders in the years ahead."



In line with these objectives, the Group expects to:

Deliver underlying profit CAGR of 11-15%, with ambition to achieve US$310-350 million by 2028 1

with ambition to achieve US$310-350 million by 2028 Grow organic subsidiaries revenue by an average of 2-3% annually through 2028 , supported by increased store sales density, market share and operational efficiency across formats

, supported by increased store sales density, market share and operational efficiency across formats Drive online sales penetration to 7-10% by 2028

by 2028 Improve return on capital employed to at least 15% by 2028 The Group concurrently announces a new dividend policy based on a 70% payout ratio, effective from the final dividend of 2025, up from the previous 60% payout guidance.



"Our plan strikes the right balance between growth and returns," said Tom van der Lee, Group CFO. "By focusing on higher-margin businesses, operational efficiencies, and disciplined use of capital, we expect to deliver 11–15% underlying earnings CAGR while improving ROCE to at least 15% by 2028. Coupled with a stronger balance sheet and strategic initiatives, our three-year plan supports improved returns. The new 70% dividend payout policy reflects our confidence in DFI's cash generation, and commitment to returning value to shareholders."



Presentations are available on DFI's website at



Forwards-looking statements



The information set out herein is for information purposes only and is not intended to be investment, financial, tax, legal or other advice or recommendations for any person and you should take independent advice. There is no intention to invite, and this document should not be regarded as any invitation for, any dealings in any securities. Any forward-looking statements mentioned in this document are statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to DFI Retail Group's businesses and operations, market conditions, etc. You are expressly advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements, as they are subjective views which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



[1] Based on the midpoint of 2025 guidance range, excluding discontinued operations



Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup#Mannings#Guardian#7-Eleven#Wellcome#MarketPlace#IKEA#yuu

"DFI is uniquely positioned to deliver sustained, profitable growth as we advance our value-accretive strategic priorities and expand our digital ecosystem," said Scott Price, Group Chief Executive. "Customers across Asia are increasingly seeking quality and convenience at great value. With our broad format portfolio and omnichannel capabilities, we can meet these needs effectively across all channels. Our strong balance sheet and disciplined use of capital give us the flexibility to invest in growth while consistently increasing returns to shareholders in the years ahead."In line with these objectives, the Group expects to:The Group concurrently announces a new dividend policy based on a 70% payout ratio, effective from the final dividend of 2025, up from the previous 60% payout guidance."Our plan strikes the right balance between growth and returns," said Tom van der Lee, Group CFO. "By focusing on higher-margin businesses, operational efficiencies, and disciplined use of capital, we expect to deliver 11–15% underlying earnings CAGR while improving ROCE to at least 15% by 2028. Coupled with a stronger balance sheet and strategic initiatives, our three-year plan supports improved returns. The new 70% dividend payout policy reflects our confidence in DFI's cash generation, and commitment to returning value to shareholders."Presentations are available on DFI's website at www.dfiretailgroup.com under the "Investors" section.The information set out herein is for information purposes only and is not intended to be investment, financial, tax, legal or other advice or recommendations for any person and you should take independent advice. There is no intention to invite, and this document should not be regarded as any invitation for, any dealings in any securities. Any forward-looking statements mentioned in this document are statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to DFI Retail Group's businesses and operations, market conditions, etc. You are expressly advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements, as they are subjective views which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup#Mannings#Guardian#7-Eleven#Wellcome#MarketPlace#IKEA#yuu The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DFI Retail Group DFI Retail Group (the Group) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. At 1 Dec 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets. The Group had total annual revenue in 2024 of US$24.9 billion and reported revenue of US$8.9 billion.



The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.



The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.



The Group's parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's businesses are managed from Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson group.



News Source: DFI Retail Group

News Source: DFI Retail Group 03/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News