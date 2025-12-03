Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
DFI Retail Group Outlines 3-Year Plan for Sustained Profitable Growth and Returns
Targets 11–15% underlying profit CAGR from 2025-28[1], 7–10% online sales mix, and a new dividend policy based on 70% payout, leveraging scale and digital investments to drive shareholder value
In line with these objectives, the Group expects to:
"Our plan strikes the right balance between growth and returns," said Tom van der Lee, Group CFO. "By focusing on higher-margin businesses, operational efficiencies, and disciplined use of capital, we expect to deliver 11–15% underlying earnings CAGR while improving ROCE to at least 15% by 2028. Coupled with a stronger balance sheet and strategic initiatives, our three-year plan supports improved returns. The new 70% dividend payout policy reflects our confidence in DFI's cash generation, and commitment to returning value to shareholders."
Presentations are available on DFI's website at www.dfiretailgroup.com under the "Investors" section.
Forwards-looking statements
The information set out herein is for information purposes only and is not intended to be investment, financial, tax, legal or other advice or recommendations for any person and you should take independent advice. There is no intention to invite, and this document should not be regarded as any invitation for, any dealings in any securities. Any forward-looking statements mentioned in this document are statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to DFI Retail Group's businesses and operations, market conditions, etc. You are expressly advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements, as they are subjective views which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
[1] Based on the midpoint of 2025 guidance range, excluding discontinued operations
DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the Group) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. At 1 Dec 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets. The Group had total annual revenue in 2024 of US$24.9 billion and reported revenue of US$8.9 billion.
