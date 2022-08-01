|
01.08.2022 14:02:52
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)
Dusseldorf, 1 August 2022 By way of a resolution dated 26 July 2022, which was served to MAX Automation SE today, the Dusseldorf Regional Court granted the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG and appointed the auditor Dr. Lars Franken, Essen, as special auditor. The subject of the special audit is the acquisition of the AIM Group by the company in 2013. A corresponding motion had been rejected by a majority of the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021. MAX Automation SE will appeal against the resolution.
Contact for media representatives:
01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1410417
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1410417 01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MAX Automation SE
|4,00
|-0,74%