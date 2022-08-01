DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

MAX Automation SE: Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG Dusseldorf, 1 August 2022 By way of a resolution dated 26 July 2022, which was served to MAX Automation SE today, the Dusseldorf Regional Court granted the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG and appointed the auditor Dr. Lars Franken, Essen, as special auditor. The subject of the special audit is the acquisition of the AIM Group by the company in 2013. A corresponding motion had been rejected by a majority of the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021. MAX Automation SE will appeal against the resolution.



