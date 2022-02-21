DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Voltabox Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital in the Volume of up to 10% of the Share Capital



21-Feb-2022 / 21:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Paderborn, February 21, 2022 - The Management Board of Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company from currently 15,825,000 by up to 1,582,500 to up to 17,407,500 by issuing 1,582,500 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value, each such share with a pro-rata value of 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4.5 of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders was excluded pursuant to sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The New Shares shall be offered for purchase in a private placement exclusively with qualified investors at a price close to the stock exchange price. To ensure the feasibility of the Cash Capital Increase, the Company has executed a backstop agreement with Trionity Invest GmbH, which as an anchor shareholder already holds 30.21 % of the shares in Voltabox AG. In this agreement, Trionity Invest has undertaken to subscribe and purchase all non-placed New Shares at a price of 1.30. The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without prospectus on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment thereof with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) and included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used by the Company to strengthen its equity base and, as part of its realignment, to finance its operating business.

The transaction is accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG.

Important note

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery.