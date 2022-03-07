DGAP-News: Digitalising more than 1,800 stores: Fressnapf Group opts for q.beyond's StoreButler retail platform

DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Digitalising more than 1,800 stores: Fressnapf Group opts for q.beyond's StoreButler retail platform



07.03.2022 / 10:00

- Central platform for store digitalisation

- Contract term of five years initially

- q.beyond to supply licences, services and edge devices

Cologne, 7 March 2022 - The Fressnapf Group, the European market leader for pet supplies, has decided to introduce the StoreButler retail platform offered by q.beyond AG. This solution will act as a central interface for digitalising the current total of more than 1,800 Fressnapf stores in eleven countries across Europe. The Fressnapf Group and q.beyond have signed a corresponding agreement for an initial term of five years.

Deploying the StoreButler will enable the Fressnapf Group to benefit directly from the retail solutions already pre-installed on the cloud and IoT platform. Among others, these include the ability to control electronic price tags, dynamic pricing and the "zero waste assistance" tool, which reduces write-downs of expired goods by an average of 15 percent and more.

Numerous retail apps already on board

Retail solutions and apps offered by q.beyond's partners, such as snabble, ReAct, Neptune and Pricer, are already integrated into the platform. In this regard, StoreButler acts as a central integration platform for third-party solutions and an instrument for easily and swiftly rolling these out to all stores connected to the platform.

Furthermore, in a development partnership the Fressnapf Group and q.beyond will compile further solutions to promote digitalisation at Fressnapf's stores. These solutions can then be passed on to all connected stores at the click of a button. Rolling out these digital services via StoreButler will be up to 95 percent faster than via existing channels.

1,800 StoreButler boxes for convenient data exchange

To use the StoreButler platform at its stores, as well as the licences the Fressnapf Group is acquiring around 1,800 StoreButler boxes. These manage all aspects of data exchange between the systems, terminals, sensors and apps on location and the cloud-based StoreButler platform.

From pet food to traveling together

"q.beyond's StoreButler will lend even greater momentum to the digitalisation of our stores", reports Elisabeth Schröder, VP Products Digital Store Solutions at the Fressnapf Group. "This will support our strategy of expanding across Europe and evolving from a supplier into an all-round carer. With our digital services, we accompany our customers in all aspects of human-pet interaction, and that throughout their pet's life. That starts with food and ranges to appointments at the vet and traveling together. Here, the StoreButler will enable us to offer numerous additional services to our customers."

"This extensive agreement with the Fressnapf Group shows how our digital product strategy for retailers is convincing customers. Today, q.beyond is more than a pure IT service provider. We offer additional support for our customers' digitalisation projects by supplying sector-specific, platform-based products. The retail sector in particular has a great need to catch up in terms of digital services. We are currently testing the StoreButler at further retail customers", comments Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management.

q.beyond has already handled parts of the Fressnapf Group's IT operations for many years while also smartly networking its locations.

Combination of cloud and IoT technologies

The StoreButler combines various technologies developed by q.beyond in the fields of cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its main components are cloud technology and an edge device (terminal) in each store, the StoreButler-Box. This connects local terminals and sensors with central cloud-based management. Via standard interfaces, the StoreButler supplies the digital store infrastructure with product data from the retailer's merchandise system and processes the sensor and device data from the points of sale.

Further information about the StoreButler can be found at q.beyond's website.



About the Fressnapf Group

The Fressnapf Group is the European market leader for pet supplies. Since the opening of the first "Freßnapf" store in Erkelenz (Germany) in 1990, founder Torsten Toeller has remained the company owner. The company has its headquarters in Krefeld and further offices in Düsseldorf and Venlo (Netherlands), as well as ten country companies. Today more than 1,800 Fressnapf and MaxiZoo stores in eleven countries and more than 15,000 employees from over 50 nations belong to the company group. In Germany the predominant number of the stores is operated by independent franchise partners, in European foreign countries as own branches. The Fressnapf Group achieves an annual turnover of more than Euro 3.1 billion. Beyond that the Fressnapf Group is a promoter of different, non-profit animal protection projects and constantly develops its social commitment under the initiative "Together for Pets". With the vision "Happier Pets. Happier People." the Fressnapf Group sees itself as a customer-centric retail company and friendly ally between humans and pets, regardless of the channel. The range currently includes 16 brands in all price categories exclusively available at Fressnapf l Maxi Zoo. The company's mission is: "Our products and services are available everywhere and around the clock: We give everything to make the life of humans and pets easier, better and happier!"



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



