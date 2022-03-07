|
DGAP-News: Digitalising more than 1,800 stores: Fressnapf Group opts for q.beyond's StoreButler retail platform
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Digitalising more than 1,800 stores: Fressnapf Group opts for q.beyond's StoreButler retail platform
- Central platform for store digitalisation
Cologne, 7 March 2022 - The Fressnapf Group, the European market leader for pet supplies, has decided to introduce the StoreButler retail platform offered by q.beyond AG. This solution will act as a central interface for digitalising the current total of more than 1,800 Fressnapf stores in eleven countries across Europe. The Fressnapf Group and q.beyond have signed a corresponding agreement for an initial term of five years.
Deploying the StoreButler will enable the Fressnapf Group to benefit directly from the retail solutions already pre-installed on the cloud and IoT platform. Among others, these include the ability to control electronic price tags, dynamic pricing and the "zero waste assistance" tool, which reduces write-downs of expired goods by an average of 15 percent and more.
Numerous retail apps already on board
Retail solutions and apps offered by q.beyond's partners, such as snabble, ReAct, Neptune and Pricer, are already integrated into the platform. In this regard, StoreButler acts as a central integration platform for third-party solutions and an instrument for easily and swiftly rolling these out to all stores connected to the platform.
Furthermore, in a development partnership the Fressnapf Group and q.beyond will compile further solutions to promote digitalisation at Fressnapf's stores. These solutions can then be passed on to all connected stores at the click of a button. Rolling out these digital services via StoreButler will be up to 95 percent faster than via existing channels.
1,800 StoreButler boxes for convenient data exchange
To use the StoreButler platform at its stores, as well as the licences the Fressnapf Group is acquiring around 1,800 StoreButler boxes. These manage all aspects of data exchange between the systems, terminals, sensors and apps on location and the cloud-based StoreButler platform.
From pet food to traveling together
"q.beyond's StoreButler will lend even greater momentum to the digitalisation of our stores", reports Elisabeth Schröder, VP Products Digital Store Solutions at the Fressnapf Group. "This will support our strategy of expanding across Europe and evolving from a supplier into an all-round carer. With our digital services, we accompany our customers in all aspects of human-pet interaction, and that throughout their pet's life. That starts with food and ranges to appointments at the vet and traveling together. Here, the StoreButler will enable us to offer numerous additional services to our customers."
"This extensive agreement with the Fressnapf Group shows how our digital product strategy for retailers is convincing customers. Today, q.beyond is more than a pure IT service provider. We offer additional support for our customers' digitalisation projects by supplying sector-specific, platform-based products. The retail sector in particular has a great need to catch up in terms of digital services. We are currently testing the StoreButler at further retail customers", comments Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management.
q.beyond has already handled parts of the Fressnapf Group's IT operations for many years while also smartly networking its locations.
Combination of cloud and IoT technologies
The StoreButler combines various technologies developed by q.beyond in the fields of cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its main components are cloud technology and an edge device (terminal) in each store, the StoreButler-Box. This connects local terminals and sensors with central cloud-based management. Via standard interfaces, the StoreButler supplies the digital store infrastructure with product data from the retailer's merchandise system and processes the sensor and device data from the points of sale.
Further information about the StoreButler can be found at q.beyond's website.
