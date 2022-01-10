DGAP-News: Flash Update: Delivery Hero expects its food delivery business to break even during H2 2022 and shares insights on Glovo's business performance

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Forecast

Delivery Hero anticipates its food delivery business to reach adjusted EBITDA break-even during the second half of 2022

Additionally, Delivery Hero publishes a Flash Update to provide more context on becoming the majority shareholder of Glovo

Having a strong presence in 25 countries, Glovo has a run-rate of approximately EUR 3.8 billion in GTV[1] with 80% organic growth rate in 2021

Berlin, 10 January 2022 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that its food delivery business (including Glovo[2]) is expected to break even during H2 2022 and generate between EUR 0 and 100 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022, while investments related to its quick commerce business are predicted to peak in the first quarter of 2022 and gradually decline thereafter. Delivery Hero reconfirms its long-term adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin target of 5-8%.

Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero has always been investing into growth with the clear ambition of reaching the scale needed to achieve profitability. We have remained confident that through achieving the right size, we are able to bring tremendous benefits to all partners in our ecosystem, as well as to our shareholders. The investment strategy has proved to be successful, and we are on a solid trajectory to turn our food delivery business profitable during the second half of this year."



Flash Update on Glovo transaction

Following the agreement signed between Delivery Hero and a number of shareholders of Glovoapp23, S.L. ("Glovo") on 31 December 2021, Delivery Hero publishes a Flash Update to provide insights into Glovo's business model, financials and competitive positioning as well as details of the transaction. For more information, please refer to the full presentation of the Flash Update or visit Delivery Hero's Investor Relations website.

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 10-15 minutes.



[1] The run-rate is calculated as an annualized figure for GTV (Gross Transaction Value) in December 2021 and includes signed M&A transactions in the process of completion during Q1 2022.

[2] The closing of the transaction is subject to certain customary conditions and regulatory approvals, including merger control clearance in several countries, and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022.