Delivery Hero Aktie

Delivery Hero für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.05.2025 14:01:59

EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Isabel Poscherstnikov, Acquisition of 721 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.05.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Isabel
Last name(s): Poscherstnikov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of 721 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
27.45 EUR 1,619.55 EUR
27.45 EUR 13,313.25 EUR
27.45 EUR 4,858.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.45 EUR 19,791.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98430  07.05.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten