EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Isabel Poscherstnikov, Acquisition of 721 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.05.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Isabel Last name(s): Poscherstnikov





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 721 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.45 EUR 1,619.55 EUR



27.45 EUR 13,313.25 EUR



27.45 EUR 4,858.65 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.45 EUR 19,791.45 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





